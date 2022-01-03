A fan shares comparison photos of Regine Velasquez taken in 2022 and in the early 2000s, where she sports the same hairstyle. Twitter: @Jaaackysrz

MANILA — Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez wowed her fans on Sunday with a new look, fittingly at the start of the new year.

Velasquez debuted her significantly shorter hairstyle in the live episode of “ASAP Natin ‘To” on January 2.

The music icon has been sporting long hair for years. Now, she wore it above the shoulder — and with bangs.

On Twitter, loyal supporters of Velasquez were pleasantly surprised with the singer’s makeover, with several commenting she appeared younger.

Others noted that Velasquez had a similar hairstyle in the early 2000s and early 2010s, saying she does not seem to age as she they shared comparison shots.

“Immortal yern?” one quipped.

“Do you ever age?” another tweeted.

2014 & 2021



Queen REGINE LiveNaLive#ASAP2022 pic.twitter.com/oGRnXp2P6p — The Songbird’s Finest | The Rising Zephanie (@Christian021607) January 2, 2022

regine velasquez short hair with bangs got me yelling



Queen REGINE LiveNaLive#ASAP2022 pic.twitter.com/SYgjMcQI8a — aysha (@iamberta_) January 2, 2022

regine velasquez is turning everyone GAY



Queen REGINE LiveNaLive#ASAP2022 pic.twitter.com/QTzkQ2GSWU — baks (@rvasupremacy) January 2, 2022

All hail!!!!! Grabe ka!!! VISUALS and VOCALS!! Queen REGINE LiveNaLive#ASAP2022 pic.twitter.com/Djh8BILLmA — Jacky (@Jaaackysrz) January 2, 2022

Velasquez, 51, performed several numbers in the first episode of “ASAP Natin ‘To” in 2022 — “Amakabogera” with Zsa Zsa Padilla, an Elton John medley, and “Maghintay Ka Lamang” dedicated to those displaced by typhoon Odette.

“ASAP Natin ‘To” airs Sundays via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.