MANILA — Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez wowed her fans on Sunday with a new look, fittingly at the start of the new year.
Velasquez debuted her significantly shorter hairstyle in the live episode of “ASAP Natin ‘To” on January 2.
The music icon has been sporting long hair for years. Now, she wore it above the shoulder — and with bangs.
On Twitter, loyal supporters of Velasquez were pleasantly surprised with the singer’s makeover, with several commenting she appeared younger.
Others noted that Velasquez had a similar hairstyle in the early 2000s and early 2010s, saying she does not seem to age as she they shared comparison shots.
“Immortal yern?” one quipped.
“Do you ever age?” another tweeted.
Velasquez, 51, performed several numbers in the first episode of “ASAP Natin ‘To” in 2022 — “Amakabogera” with Zsa Zsa Padilla, an Elton John medley, and “Maghintay Ka Lamang” dedicated to those displaced by typhoon Odette.
“ASAP Natin ‘To” airs Sundays via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.