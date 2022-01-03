MANILA -- Almost two months after they got married, actor Derek Ramsay shared his plan to have a baby with wife Ellen Adarna.

"Do I plan to have kids? Yes. Well, probably next year. I want a boy, Ellen wants a girl," Ramsay said in an "Ask Me" session on Instagram on Sunday.

The actor admitted that for this year, he is looking forward to their honeymoon in Africa.

"I am really looking forward to our honeymoon where we will be bringing this little boy to Africa," Ramsay said referring to Modesto Elias, Adarna's son with actor John Lloyd Cruz.

According to Ramsay, he is enjoying his married life, describing it as "beautiful" and "wonderful."

"I have never been this happy in my life," Ramsay said.

Asked what advice he can give to other married couples, Ramsay replied: "The key is communication. You really need to know how to open up and speak out your mind, your heart and you have to be willing to listen as well."

Ramsay and Adarna tied the knot in Bagac, Bataan last November, nine months after they confirmed their relationship to the public.

Ramsay proposed to Adarna in March 2021, just days before reaching the second month of their relationship.

Related video: