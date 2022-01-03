BTS rapper Suga recovers from COVID, ends quarantine

BTS rapper Suga

Rapper and music producer Min Yoongi or Suga of Korean supergroup BTS has recovered from his bout with COVID-19, Big Hit Music announced on Monday.

After testing positive for coronavirus on December 24, the artist, who did not exhibit any symptoms, ended his self-quarantine on Monday, January 3.

According to his record label, Suga is "now able to return to his daily activities.”

Big Hit Music also expressed gratitude to Blackpink’s fans, who sent their well wishes for the rapper.

“We would like to thank all fans who have shown concerns for the artist’s health, as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19,” it said in a statement.

The label also stressed it will prioritize the health of its artists as it vowed to continue to be vigilant in following the healthcare guidelines moving forward.

Meanwhile, BTS leader Kim Namjoon as well as the group’s vocalist Kim Seokjin, who both tested positive for COVID-19 on Christmas Day, are still undergoing home isolation.

All three incidents are breakthrough infections or a COVID-19 infection of a fully vaccinated person.

South Korea had recently faced an influx of COVID-19 cases. The count, however, has started slowing down to an average of about 4,300 infections daily.