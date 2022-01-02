SB19 and Ben&Ben. Photo from Ben&Ben's Facebook page

The band version of SB19's "MAPA" is one of the songs US Secretary of State Antony Blinken listened to in 2021.

In a tweet posted on Dec. 31, Blinken shared a link to his Spotify playlist, which he said contains some of his favorite songs by various artists from different parts of the world.

"Music brings people together--it transcends borders and everything else that might otherwise divide us. As we close 2021, I'm sharing some of my favorite songs released this year (or recently), by artists around the world. Hope you enjoy as much as I have," he wrote.

Among the songs included in his list is SB19 and Ben&Ben's version of "MAPA", originally released in June.

Ben&Ben and SB19 are two of the biggest music acts currently in Philippine showbiz.