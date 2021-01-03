Zsa Zsa, Jolina, Nina take trip down memory lane with The Corrs songs

MANILA – “ASAP Natin To” took its viewers to a trip down memory lane as it featured love songs that peaked more than two decades ago.

Joining forces for this production number were Zsa Zsa Padilla, Jolina Magdangal and Nina.

All three sang the popular The Corrs songs such as “Runaway” and “Breathless.”

“Runaway” was part of the group’s “Forgiven, Not Forgotten” album which they released in 1995. On the other hand, “Breathless” was released in 2000 as one of the tracks of The Corrs’ “In Blue” album.

The first episode of “ASAP Natin To” this year that featured Andalio and Alonte’s “Symphony” number aired on A2Z Channel 11 via analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It is also available on many cable and satellite TV providers like Sky Cable.

Aside from airing on A2Z, “ASAP Natin To” can also be viewed via cable on the Kapamilya Channel (Sky Cable Channel 8 on SD and Channel 167 on HD, Cable Link Channel 8, G-Sat Direct TV Channel 22, and PCTA member cable operators).

The program is available as well via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as the network made a digital pivot and will offer more content via online streaming.