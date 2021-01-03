Sarah G sings 'Your Universe' for first 'ASAP' performance in 2021

MANILA – Sarah Geronimo sang her reimagined version of Rico Blanco’s “Your Universe” for her first performance on “ASAP Natin To” this 2021.

Viva Records first dropped Geronimo’s rendition last November 6 through various digital streaming platforms.

“The resulting record is a sublime performance from Sarah Geronimo who ever so slightly nudged her own style to veer away from Blanco’s original, but at the same time still managed to give a nod to what made this song great in the first place,” said the Kapamilya singer’s record label on YouTube.

“Sonically, this version of ‘Your Universe’ has been tweaked to fit SG’s modern pop style by giving it a dominantly electro arrangement with synth hues with an overt Trap beat. Which leads us back to Sarah Geronimo singing a signature Rico Blanco song,” it added.

The Pop Star Royalty’s cover of Blanco’s solo breakout hit is the first song she’s released since getting married to Guidicelli in February.

Her last album remains to be “This 15 Me” which she released more than two years ago in 2018. It contains songs such as “Ganito,” “Duyan,” “Sandata” and “Tagu-Taguan” among many others.

Watch more in iWantTFC

The first episode of “ASAP Natin To” this year aired on A2Z Channel 11 via analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It is also available on many cable and satellite TV providers like Sky Cable.

Aside from airing on A2Z, “ASAP Natin To” can also be viewed via cable on the Kapamilya Channel (Sky Cable Channel 8 on SD and Channel 167 on HD, Cable Link Channel 8, G-Sat Direct TV Channel 22, and PCTA member cable operators).

The program is available as well via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as the network made a digital pivot and will offer more content via online streaming.