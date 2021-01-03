Loisa Andalio, Ronnie Alonte heat up dancefloor with 'Symphony' performance

MANILA - Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte heated up “ASAP Natin To” when they took the stage together on Sunday.

For their first performance this 2021, the two, who are a couple in real life, danced to Clean Bandit’s “Symphony.”

Aside from occasionally gracing the ABS-CBN variety show on Sundays, Andalio and Alonte are also set to star in their own digital series that will be available on iWantTFC in February.

Titled “Unloving U,” the series follows a forbidden love between the two lead characters portrayed by the two.

In an interview backstage at the ABS-CBN Christmas Special last month, the two shared what it was like taping the series under the new normal.

“Sobrang saya nila katrabaho and 'yung taping sobrang saya. Nakaka-miss [magtrabaho],” raved Alonte.

“Nag-enjoy lang kami sa lock in taping. First time namin kasi after pandemic, ngayon na lang ulit kami nakapag-taping. Iba 'yung experience pero sobrang nag-enjoy kami sa set,” added Andalio.

When asked for a message for their fans who stuck with them even though they did not have any show during the pandemic, Andalio said: “Maraming salamat sa inyo sa paghihintay. Hindi ba siyempre ang mga fans, sobrang nabo-bore din sila kapag wala silang inaabangan sa mga iniidolo nila? Pero sobra kaming nagpapasalamat sa inyo kasi nandiyan pa rin kayo hanggang ngayon at mas dumadami ang family natin.”

The first episode of “ASAP Natin To” this year that featured Andalio and Alonte’s “Symphony” number aired on A2Z Channel 11 via analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It is also available on many cable and satellite TV providers like Sky Cable.

Aside from airing on A2Z, “ASAP Natin To” can also be viewed via cable on the Kapamilya Channel (Sky Cable Channel 8 on SD and Channel 167 on HD, Cable Link Channel 8, G-Sat Direct TV Channel 22, and PCTA member cable operators).

The program is available as well via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as the network made a digital pivot and will offer more content via online streaming.