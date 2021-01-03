Enchong Dee, Kapamilya dancefloor heartthrobs groove to Inigo’s 'Catching Feelings'

MANILA - Enchong Dee led a group of dancefloor heartthrobs in grooving to one of Inigo Pascual’s catchy songs.

Joining Dee in the “ASAP Natin To” number were Jameson Blake, Jin Macapagal, Jeremy Glinoga, Lance Carr and Tan Roncal.

They all danced to “Catching Feelings” which Pascual first released in 2019 as part of his album “Options.”

Although the track seems to have an upbeat tune, it actually talks about the beauty of recognizing the familiar feeling of once again falling for another person, after a hurtful past relationship.

“Catching Feelings” is under Tarsier Records, an independent music label that has been pushing Filipino talents like Pascual to break into the international music stage, in line with ABS-CBN’s mission to showcase the unique artistry of Filipinos to global audiences.

Watch more in iWantTFC

The first episode of “ASAP Natin To” this year aired on A2Z Channel 11 via analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It is also available on many cable and satellite TV providers like Sky Cable.

Aside from airing on A2Z, “ASAP Natin To” can also be viewed via cable on the Kapamilya Channel (Sky Cable Channel 8 on SD and Channel 167 on HD, Cable Link Channel 8, G-Sat Direct TV Channel 22, and PCTA member cable operators).

The program is available as well via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as the network made a digital pivot and will offer more content via online streaming.