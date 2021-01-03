Barbie Imperial found 'love and friendship' in Diego Loyzaga

MANILA – Barbie Imperial finally confirmed her relationship with Diego Loyzaga two days after the latter first made the revelation on social media.

In her own Instagram page on Sunday, Imperial shared her “favorite photo” with Loyzaga while saying that she never thought they would be a couple.

“Totally unexpected to fall for someone I thought I’d be just friends with forever but I’m really happy to have found both love & friendship with this one,” she said.

Imperial went on to thank Loyzaga for making her “happy and feel loved.”

“Thank you for everything that you do to make me feel the love I deserve. So thankful for you, thank God for you,” she said.

While labeling herself as “cheesy” because of her post, Imperial pleaded for understanding saying “pagbigyan ngayon lang ulit naging ganito.”

The couple first sparked rumors of a romance in November, when Loyzaga left a comment on Imperial’s bikini photo on Instagram.

In an interview on "Magandang Buhay" in the same month, Imperial confirmed that Loyzaga was courting her.

"Siguro po nagpaparamdam, opo," she told host Karla Estrada.

Imperial said it was their circle of friends that nudged them to try dating each other since they have known each other for quite a while already.

"Actually po, magkaibigan talaga kami before pa. Super close talaga kami. Matagal po kaming hindi nagkita pero isa lang din po yung grupo namin. Tapos yung mga friends po namin, gusto nila ‘Try niyo kaya mag-date ni Diegs.’ Tapos parang kami, ‘Huwag na, huwag na,’" she said.

"Kasi parang nung 2018, parang ang dami ko nang pinagdaanan sa love life and si Diegs din. So parang ako, hindi. Hindi kami perfect for each other nung time na yun. Recently na pumunta sila sa house, parang ako, hindi pa rin eh," she added.

At that time, Imperial explained that her reluctance to be with Loyzaga was because she never wants to break his heart.

"Kaibigan ko siya eh. And alam ko po yung pinagdaanan niya. Ayaw ko maging babae na ibe-break yung heart ni Diegs. So parang tinuloy namin na maging friends na lang muna tayo. Kapag alam mo po kasi yung pinagdaanan ng isang tao, ayaw mo siyang ibalik sa situation na yun ulit," she said.

After that interview, Loyzaga and Imperial were then spotted on a date at a museum in Antipolo in December.

