Andrea Brillantes fulfills 'most difficult dream' that's been 10 years in the making

MANILA – Andrea Brillantes felt extremely proud after fulfilling one of her biggest dreams that was 10 years in the making.

On her Instagram page, Brillantes shared a photo of her new house which she built from her earnings as an actress and an endorser.

“You were my longest (10 years) and most difficult dream to come true,” she said.

“You have always been at the back of my mind since I was young pushing me to work harder. I’m so happy you made it this year with everything that happened, im soooo happy,” she added.

Brillantes thanked all her fans who supported her projects through the years, saying she would not have come this far without all of them.

She also thanked her home network, ABS-CBN, and all the brands she endorses for “trusting and believing in me.”

To end her post, Brillantes wrote: “Happy New Year everyone!!!! May we all be blessed and have breakthroughs this 2021.”

This year, Brillantes’ fans should expect to see more of her through the upcoming inspirational series, in the vein of “May Bukas Pa.”

Brillantes will also have fresh digital offerings with the other Gold Squad members Seth Fedelin, Kyle Echarri and Francine Diaz.

