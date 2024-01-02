Best Actress Vilma Santos gives her speech during the 49th Metro Manila Film Festival awards night at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- For entertainment critics, Vilma Santos is considered as one of the treasures of Philippine cinema, and her enduring influence is undeniable. If there’s Nora Aunor’s “no acting” style, there’s Santos' “acting for all seasons.”

The release of her comeback movie “When I Met You in Tokyo” has been followed by an enthusiastic reception from fans. An emotional Santos recently received her best actress award from Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), admitting she was shocked during her speech.

Santos delivered an award-worthy performance in her MMFF movie with onscreen partner Christopher de Leon, as she made every scene memorable. She felt her character Azon and allowed the audiences to connect with her.

And she did not disappoint — from her body language to delivery of her lines. Some of the scenes that made audiences cry were those with Gabby Eigenmann and another with De Leon. These scenes will remind the younger generation why she is a movie queen.

But it was her scene with Eigenmann that really broke us — that even your own brother can betray you. Eigenmann’s daughter in the movie, Cassy Legaspi, did the right thing and confessed everything. This young Legaspi committed to the role — in the words of Gen Z, “she understood her assignment.”

The chemistry between Santos and De Leon was also age-appropriate. The film showcased what love looks like and what being a real companion means as Santos’ character reminds viewers that a soulmate has a lasting impact on your life.

“When I Met You in Tokyo” may have a simple story but Santos made it special.

“When I Met You in Tokyo,” which also stars Darren Espanto, Kakai Bautista, Lotlot de Leon, and Gina Alajar, is still showing in cinemas.

