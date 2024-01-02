MANILA -- Actress and singer Nadine Lustre bade farewell to 2023 in style as she celebrated the new year alongside her boyfriend, Christophe Bariou.

The couple, known for their low-key relationship, delighted their fans by sharing glimpses of their intimate celebration on social media.

Lustre also took to Instagram to share a sultry photo of herself, capturing the essence of her individuality and fierce persona.

While the actress has been private about her relationship with Bariou, a French-Filipino entrepreneur, the couple couldn't help but share a few glimpses of their New Year's celebration.

Lustre's sultry photo to conclude 2023 showcased her growth as an artist and marked her transition into the new year.

The actress, known for her performances and unique sense of style, continues to push boundaries and inspire her fans with her authenticity.

