LOOK: Yassi Pressman, Luigi Villafuerte in Vietnam

Actress Yassi Pressman and Camarines Sur Gov. Luigi Villafuerte are enjoying their time together in Vietnam based on photos posted Monday.

"Last year was such a rollercoaster, but the ride, be it scary sometimes, will always be fun," Pressman said in the caption.

"So excited for 2024, to all your highs and lows, stops and go-sss, laughs and cries (hopefully more for joy tho) and for the opportunity for us to breathe more, share more, learn more, give more, live more & love more, first day of the year in a place I’ve never been before, here’s to new life discoveries," she added.

Villafuerte also posted snaps, including one with Pressman, to wrap up his 2023, saying: "Happy new year to everyone! 2023 was a year when prayers and blessings came true ... excited for what’s to come!"

Pressman and her boyfriend, businessman Jon Semira, confirmed last August that they broke up.

Before this, Pressman was linked to her “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” leading man Coco Martin. However, she has consistently denied having romantic ties with the actor over the years they were paired on screen.

