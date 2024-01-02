Loisa Andalio, Ronnie Alonte welcome 2024 in Japan

Celebrity couple Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte welcomed the new year with love as they celebrated the new year together in Japan.

The couple, known for their chemistry both on and off-screen, created memories while playfully expressing their affection for each other on social media.

Andalio took to Instagram to share snippets of their romantic getaway, capturing the experiences they encountered in Japan. Alongside a photo of them together, she captioned, "Ikaw pa din sa 2024" (You're still the one in 2024), expressing her love for Alonte.

In response, Alonte playfully replied, "Dapat" (Of course), further showcasing their playful banter and the strong bond they share.

Andalio and Alonte's relationship has stood the test of time, having been together for seven years.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section of their posts, expressing admiration for their unwavering love and dedication to each other.

