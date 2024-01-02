In local showbiz, 2023 could well be year of breakups

File photos.

MANILA — The year 2023 saw the breakup of several high-profile celebrity couples.

Here are the celebrities who confirmed their breakup this 2023.

Andrea Brillantes and Ricci Rivero

Ricci Rivero first confirmed his breakup with Andrea Brillantes in early June, saying it was a "mistake" to keep the separation private despite their relationship being public.

It was in April 2022 when Rivero asked Brillantes to be his girlfriend after a basketball game.

Yassi Pressman and Jon Semira

Actress Yassi Pressman and her boyfriend, businessman Jon Semira, confirmed last August that they broke up.

Pressman went public with her new romantic relationship in July 2022 when she greeted Semira on his birthday through an Instagram post.

She was last linked to her “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” leading man Coco Martin. However, she has consistently denied having romantic ties with the actor over the years they were paired on screen.

Miles Ocampo and Elijah Canlas

Elijah Canlas and Miles Ocampo have broken up, the actor confirmed on November, saying they went through a rough patch that ultimately led to their separation "a couple of months ago."

They first confirmed their relationship in May 2022.

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla separately confirmed on November 30 that they have ended their 11-year relationship.

In 2022, rumors of their breakup started when the two attended a media conference for their hit series “2 Good 2 Be True” and had different opinions when asked about loyalty.

Padilla and Bernardo celebrated their 11th anniversary of their love team in October 2022.

Cherry Pie Picache and Edu Manzano

Veteran actress Cherry Pie Picache on December has opened up about her personal life, months after rumors surfaced that she and Edu Manzano have called it quits.

"We are very good friends, he is a very good person. We are very good friends. We will always love each other, so 'yon. ....I think we are okay naman. I think we will always love each other and 'yun nga we are friends, we are good friends," Picache said.

Manzano and Picache previously revealed that it was their second chance at love, after once dating for nearly a year “two decades ago.”

They had the chance to rekindle their romance after being cast in the ABS-CBN teleserye “Marry Me, Marry You” in 2020.

Kim Chiu and Xian Lim

After months of speculation, Kapamilya star Kim Chiu confirmed in December that she and longtime partner Xian Lim have broken up.

In an emotional Instagram post, Chiu announced that she and Lim have called it quits after a nearly 12-year relationship, calling it the "end of a love story."

There have been questions regarding Chiu and Lim's relationship status for months, with Chiu saying in late November that they will "keep it to ourselves" when asked if they have broken up.

Earlier this month, Lim removed most of the videos on his YouTube channel, including his vlogs with Chiu. He also disabled comments on his Instagram posts.

Lim and Chiu were together since 2012, although it was only in 2018 that the actress confirmed their relationship.

RELATED VIDEO: