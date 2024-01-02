Gerald Anderson at Barbie Imperial tampok sa Shukran Festival UAE

DUBAI - Talagang wish come true para sa mga Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) sa Dubai na makita ang paborito nilang artista.

Pinasaya ng Kapamilya stars na sina Gerald Anderson at Barbie Imperial ang jampacked na Shukran Festival o Thank You Festival sa Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Gaya ni Rea Saraputin, nakita niya face-to-face ang celebrity crush niyang si Gerald Anderson.

“To my husband, sorry po bigay mo na ito sa akin, since grade school, high school hanggang ngayon may asawa na ako crush na crush ko po siya, kaya thank you po sa organisers that organised this event,” sabi ni Rea Saraputtin, OFW sa Dubai.

Guest star players sina Gerald at Barbie sa sports tournament ng Shukran Festival.

“Nagpapasalmat po ako sa inyong lahat sa mainit na pagtanggap sa amin ni Gerald dito at sana makabalik kami next time,” sabi ni Barbie.

“Marami pong salamat sa mainit na pagtanggap sa amin, sana nag-enjoy kayo,” sabi ni Gerald. Ang Shukran Festival o Thank You Festival ay inorganisa ng Infinite Communities sa pakikipagtulungan ng The Filipino Channel (TFC) bilang pasasalamat ng mga Pilipino sa gobyerno ng UAE.

“TFC always supports community events because we think of a different way of giving back and providing that service to the Filipino. With events like Shukran UAE Kalayaan, expect that TFC will always be there, we’re one with the community. The right to give to the Filipinos Entertainment and inspiration that we need while we are abroad. Thank you very much for supporting events like this. At the same time looking forward to another productive and fruitful year, ‘yun yung parang gusto nating i-seal ang buong isang taon na pagpapasalamat sa United Arab Emirates,” sabi ni Arnie Garcia, Managing Director, TFC.

Jampacked ang lugar sa dami ng sumuporta sa 17 teams na sumabak sa basketball at volleyball. Kampeon ang team ni Gerald kontra sa Ras Al Khaima team.

Hanga ang teammates ni Gerald sa kanya.

“Ok po siyang kalaro, binigyan niya kami ng kumpiyansa, halatang sanay po siya talaga at nag-enjoy po ako ng sobra at gumanda po yung laro ko,” sabi ni Kevin Mendoza, Al-Ain varsity coach and player.

“Nagpapaslamat po ako sa organiser ng Shukran Festival at lahat ng sponsors. Na overwhlemed po kami masyado dahil naging kakampi namin si Gerald, down to Earth po siya,” sabi ni Mendoza.

Ang good news, muling magpapasaya ang The Filipino Channel para sa mga Pinoy sa UAE sa susunod na taon.

“We’re gonna have a third edition of Dubai Barrio Fiesta and that’s happening on February 10, we’ve announced Piolo Pascual as a major guest and expect anytime sooner we’re gonna announce more guests for the barrio fiesta,” dagdag ni Garcia.

Para sa mga nagbabagang mga balita tungkol sa ating mga kababayan sa UAE, tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.