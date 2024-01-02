Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay celebrate New Year in Norway

Showbiz couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay chose to celebrate the new year in the city of Bergen, Norway.

The couple, accompanied by Adarna's son Elias, created beautiful memories together while playfully exchanging banter on their Instagram posts.

Their social media feeds were filled with breathtaking photos of their adventures in Bergen, where they explored the city's landscapes. Adarna, known for her candid and spontaneous nature, shared snippets of their trip, capturing the moments spent with Ramsay and Elias.

One of the highlights of their social media exchange was when Ramsay captioned his post with a loving message to Adarna, saying: "In love ka talaga" (You're really in love). In response, Adarna playfully teased him by posting her own caption on Instagram, saying, "Mas in love ka" (You're more in love).

Fans and followers couldn't help but swoon over the couple's sweet and romantic getaway.

The two got married back in 2021.

