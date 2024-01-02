Screenshot from Brillante Mendoza's Facebook reel.

MANILA — Kapamilya actor Coco Martin reunited with his "Masahista" family at an intimate gathering, director Brillante Mendoza revealed Tuesday.

In an Instagram post by Mendoza, Martin can be seen with his "Masahista" co-stars Jaclyn Jose and Alan Paule.

The cast was reunited 19 years since the release of the film, which gave Martin the Best Actor award by the Young Critics Circle for his role as Iliac.

"Masahista" follows the story of a young male masseur navigating the complexities of life in a bustling city.

Martin currently leads the cast of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" which also includes Jose and Paule.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" airs every Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Cinemo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC and TFC.

RELATED VIDEO: