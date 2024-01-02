Bianca Manalo and Senator Sherwin Gatchalian in Las Vegas. Instagram/@biancamanalo

Actress Bianca Manalo and Senator Sherwin Gatchalian welcomed the new year in style as they embarked on a getaway in Las Vegas.

The couple, who recently enjoyed a memorable trip to Vancouver, Canada, took the opportunity to unwind and create new memories as they celebrated the arrival of 2024.

Manalo shared glimpses of their Las Vegas escapade on her Instagram account. The actress posted videos of herself and the senator enjoying the city's iconic landmarks.

Manalo and Gatchalian reunited in Vancouver last December after the former beauty queen slammed "malicious insinuations" in her leaked private conversation with actor Rob Gomez.

For his part, the senator assured Manalo that he will always be by her side and that "no fake news will divide us" through a series of Instagram posts.