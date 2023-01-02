MANILA -- OPM superstar Moira dela Torre turned to social media to share her realizations on life as the world welcomes 2023.

In her Instagram post on January 1, Dela Torre uploaded a video of her singing a praise song.

"I would never have imagined 2022 to be the year I'd feel God's love the most, but it was. All my words fall short. So thank you lord.... for everything. I love you," she captioned her post.

In May 2022, Dela Torre made headlines after she and husband Jason Hernandez confirmed their separation via a joint statement. Hernandez also admitted he was unfaithful to his wife.

In her previous guesting on "Magandang Buhay," Dela Torre opened up about her breakup with Hernandez, saying she feels like "broken glass."

But what helped her heal, she said, is that God surrounded her with people who genuinely care for her.

Dela Torre believes that God will make her whole again and that she can can forgive and is now free because of Him.

