WATCH: Andi Eigenmann shows off surfing skills

Andi Eigenmann impressed her followers after she posted a clip of her surfing just before 2022 ended.

Showing off her skills she probably learned from her fiancé, professional surfer Philmar Alipayo, Eigenmann wrote: “Got a good surf sesh / surf trip in before the 2022 ends! Just what we needed. Really love this side of the island! Always super stoked each time.”

The actress said her surf session was extra special because she got to have someone capture it in video and photos.

“So much content from our last surf trip! Salamat karajaw for capturing our rides on yet another great day in my new favorite spot,” she said.

Eigenmann and Alipayo are based in Siargao with their two kids Lilo and Koa, as well as Eigenmann’s firstborn Ellie, her daughter with former boyfriend Jake Ejercito.

Last October, Eigenmann also joined the 7th Pacifico Local Surfing Competition in Siargao where she made it to the second round.

Alipayo, for his part, had a semifinal finish at the 26th Siargao International Surfing Cup.

