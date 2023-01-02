Vhong Navarro's New Year wish is for a 'kinder' 2023

MANILA -- Comedian and television host Vhong Navarro is hoping for a "kinder" 2023.

"Praying for a kinder 2023. Happy New Year!" Navarro wrote in an Instagram post as he posted snap of him with his family.

Navarro was able to spend the holidays with his family and loved ones as he was released on bail in early December after nearly three months of detention in relation to previously dismissed and now-revived rape cases filed against him by Deniece Cornejo.

Navarro, 45, was detained at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for two months before he was transferred to the Taguig City Jail, where he stayed for over two weeks.

