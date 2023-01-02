Former couple Sunshine Cruz and Cesar Montano celebrated New Year together along with the actor’s current partner and their own set of children. Montano’s older son Diego Loyzaga was also present.

In an Instagram post on January 1, Cruz thanked her ex-husband and his current partner Kath Angeles for hosting their dinner.

She also expressed her happiness to be back in Bohol and to welcome the New Year.

"Cesar and Kath, thanks for hosting tonight’s dinner. The girls and I had a wonderful time chatting and catching up with all of you. We’ve missed Bohol and masaya kami na nakasama namin kayo dito sa New Year celebration. Happy to see my dive instructor Holger Horn too! Once again, Happy New Year everyone from our family to yours," Cruz wrote.

In her earlier social media posts, Cruz shared her New Year countdown photos and snaps with her daughters in Bohol.

"Looking back at 2022 and feeling grateful. I am so ready for you 2023,," Cruz wrote in one of her posts.

In early December, Cruz opened up about having an amicable setup with her ex-husband and his girlfriend.



Cruz and Montano separated in 2013, and for a time had a legal battle which they have since settled. They have three daughters together.

The first public indication of friendly ties between Cruz and Montano was in August, when they posed for a photo together during the 18th birthday party of their daughter Sam. They were accompanied by Angeles, as well as Cruz’s partner at the time, Macky Mathay.

