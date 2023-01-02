Watch more News on iWantTFC

World-class performing arts workshops by ABSCBN's Star Magic are now available to Filipino Canadians through its partnership with AMP Studios Canada.

During their press conference this month, the organizations shared their plans in delivering professional training through hybrid workshops, and opportunities to be casted in future projects at ABS-CBN.

"There's so many talents in Canada and what’s the best way to go but the Star Magic training," AMP Studios Canada Executive Rechelle Everden said.

Director Rahyan Carlos, head of Star Magic Artist Training and Workshops, said that they aim to 'put training for Filipinos at par with the world.'

"We want to start that with The Chubbuck Technique. Most of the Hollywood A-Listers Golden Globe and Oscar nominees and winners were taught by Ivana Chubbuck. I’m the only accredited Filipino to teach her technique in the Philippines," Carlos noted. "AMP with Rechelle [Everden] and Chalen [Lazerna], they took the risk, they’re taking the risk of bringing the training here [in Canada] so it’s really a big leap of starting to professionalize acting here in Canada and then eventually it will open to other parts of the world. "

Former Chair of the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), Liza Diño-Seguerra, and renowned artist Ice Seguerra, share their excitement in Star Magic’s new initiative and the opportunity it brings to the Filipino diaspora to connect and exchange best practices.

"During my time in FDCP, we are the ones bringing in the best practices from these countries to the Philippines, but it’s so humbling na we also have our own training and workshops that we can actually bring outside of the Philippines," Diño-Seguerra said. "Everything is about collaboration. The world is our stage. The platforms are international more and more so all we need to do is to embrace this opportunity and work not just within our own industries but with outside stakeholders as well."

To conclude their most recent workshop, the students and graduates showcased their talents during a performance recital. They also had a chance to perform with Ice Seguerra and be inspired by his powerful rendition of his classic songs.

"Because of all these new platforms, the world is actually getting smaller. It’s nice na tayong mga Pilipino kahit magkakaiba mang parte sa mundo magkakasama pa rin through these initiatives," Seguerra said.

Through the new partnership, Star Magic aims to deliver the same quality training they've been providing to professional actors in the Philippines to the Filipino talents in North America, as well as provide them with an opportunity to be part of a film project in 2023.