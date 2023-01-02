MANILA -- Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico celebrated over the weekend the third birthday of their first daughter Thylane.

The couple turned to social media to share a montage of Thylane’s wonderful memories from the past year, while sharing their joint birthday message for her.

“Happy birthday to our first love! Your 2022 was pretty full,” the two said.

As a parent, Bolzico said all he wants for Thylane is “to be a good person, to be yourself, to be happy and the most important... to be single!”

To end the post, the two said: “Love you more than you can imagine!”

As seen in Heussaff's Instagram Stories, they threw Thylane a pool party at home, where she and her other friends had a great time on the inflatable slides.

Thylane was born on New Year’s Day in 2020. Three weeks ago, Heussaff gave birth to their second daughter.

The celebrity couple will mark their seventh wedding anniversary in May. Prior to tying the knot in May 2016, they were together for a decade.

