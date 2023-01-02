MANILA – Sarah Geronimo has been hailed as Spotify’s “Top Equal Philippines Artist” for 2022.

The music streamer’s “Equal” campaign puts the spotlight on women creators on the platform from around the world.

“Thank you very much Spotify for awarding me as the Top Equal Philippines Artist for the year 2022. Thank you very much to everyone who has streamed my music. Maraming maraming salamat po Popsters. Thank you, Spotify,” Geronimo said in a clip posted across her social media accounts.

Following this feat, Geronimo added she is looking forward to share more music in 2023.

Excited to share more music this 2023! pic.twitter.com/bUVV0zdY4y — Sarah Geronimo (@JustSarahG) January 1, 2023

Before 2022 ended, Geronimo released a song about gratitude to usher in the new year.

Titled “Sansinukob, Salamat,” the upbeat tune aims to inspire, with lyrics of encouragement addressed to the listener who may be hurdling challenges.

In the three-minute track, Geronimo sings words of affirmation, ensuring someone of her presence and expressing gratitude for their being part of her life.

The digital single came just two months after she released back-to-back tracks in October — “Dati-Dati” and “Cuore.”

Aside from releasing new music, Geronimo has also resumed her TV appearances, notably on “ASAP Natin ‘To” and “It’s Showtime,” more than two years after her last ABS-CBN stage performance.

“Excited po ako for the coming year dahil akalain niyo po marami-rami surprises ko sa inyo mga Popsters,” she teased during her “It’s Showtime” guesting two weeks ago.

Geronimo took a break from showbiz in 2020 after getting married to actor Matteo Guidicelli.

