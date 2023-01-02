Miley Cyrus to release comeback single on Jan. 13

From Miley Cyrus' Instagram account

American singer Miley Cyrus is set to release her comeback single this month as she started 2023 with a teaser.

In a short clip, Cyrus shared a glimpse of her song "Flowers" to be released on January 13, which some eagle-eyed fans noted is the birthday of the singer's ex-boyfriend Liam Hemsworth.

NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS JANUARY 13. pic.twitter.com/GnaQCApxcp — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 1, 2023

"NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS JANUARY 13," she said in the caption.

The daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley started her career with the series "Hannah Montana" on Disney Channel.

Since then she has released seven albums including "Meet Miley Cyrus" (2007), "Breakout" (2008), and "Can't Be Tamed" (2010) with the same Hannah Montana vibe.

She rebranded with an all-out party vibe in "Bangerz" (2013) which became controversial in the music industry followed by "Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz" (2015), "Younger Now" (2017), and "Plastic Hearts" (2020).

Some of her awards include four World Music Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, 19 Teen Choice Awards, a People's Choice Award, and a GLAAD Media Award.

