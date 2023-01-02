Fil-Am Rex Navarrete brings comedy show to Vancouver

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Stand-up comedian Rex Navarrete last performed in Vancouver in 2015.

But he said he has not stopped performing in various cities in the US, entertaining fans who need a good laugh especially after the pandemic.

"It's coming back. And I'm glad you know, people have been waiting literally in their homes and not being able to come out and laugh. So that's why it's so important to come out, especially to my neighbors up here in Canada," he said.

Navarrete started performing more than 30 years ago, becoming the first Filipino American comedian to do a show in front of a large audience.

Despite the challenges he faced, Navarrete stayed because he knew that one day, there would be a place for ethnic comedy.

"Filipinos are funny... I just wanted to see, maybe this might be a new genre for comedy, especially for ethnic comedy, for Fil-Am comedy, Filipino North American comedy. It's been 33 years and my bet has been correct."

He acknowledged that people have compared him with Jo Koy as both comedians have explored their unique experiences as Filipinos growing up in the US in their acts.

Navarrete also admitted that writing comedy is difficult, and that as a comedian, he needs to have a lot of jokes ready in case his act is not connecting with his audience.

"It's a science experiment every time. If you get the combinations and the chemicals wrong and the mixtures wrong, it'll blow up in your face. And that always comes to silence. There's nothing scarier than dead time and silence."

But during his show at the Red Room in Vancouver, Navarrete did not have to pull any jokes out of his hat.

"He’s excellent. He’s world-class, I’m really happy to see him. What a treat," Jun Cunanan of Dahong Filipino said.

Navarrete has mentored other younger Filipino Comedians like Nico Santos who will be seen in the next 'Guardians of the Galaxy' movie.

He hopes that those whom he has nurtured will also share their knowledge with other aspiring Filipino Comedians.

Navarrete plans to put together a show that can be watched by a bigger audience through various streaming services.