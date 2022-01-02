Yeng returns to 'ASAP' for its first live episode in 2022

MANILA - Yeng Constantino returned to "ASAP Natin ‘To" on Sunday for the first episode of the concert variety show for the year 2022.

The pop rock artist graced the stage along with veteran performers Gary Valenciano, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Klarisse de Guzman, Erik Santos and Regine Velasquez during the “The Greatest Showdown” segment.

Constantino sang Orient Pearl’s “Pagsubok.”

The "Salamat" hitmaker started her entertainment career after winning ABS-CBN's talent show "Pinoy Dream Academy" in 2006.

Aside from "Salamat," Constantino is known for her hits "Chinito," "Ikaw" and "Hawak Kamay."

Aside from music, Constantino has also ventured into acting. In 2013, she made her movie debut in "Shift."

She also starred in "The Eternity Between Seconds" in 2018 and the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival entry "Write About Love."