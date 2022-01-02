MANILA – "Happy Birthday to the one that made us a family!"

Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico celebrated this weekend the second birthday of their daughter, Thylane, "the love of their lives".

The couple turned sentimental as they each dedicated a social media post for their daughter.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life,” began Heussaff.

“You have made these past 2 years the best of my life. All I want in life is for you to be happy. Shine bright baby girl,” she continued.

Bolzico, for his part, described Thylane as the one who really made them a family.

“Happy Birthday to the one that made us a family! The love of our lives! Keep smiling and being happy, stay humble and kind to others, be yourself and only yourself,” he said.

Making his greeting witty like always, he added: “Mama and #ElPadre love you and we will always be there to guide you when you need it! Remember #ElPadre fears nothing and will always protect you! Exception to this rule is Mama, #ElPadre fears Mama.”

Thylane was born on New Year’s day in 2020. Heussaff and Bolzico were married in 2016.