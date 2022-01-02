KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad perform together on 'ASAP'

MANILA – Recently evicted “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) housemates Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada, whose friendship grew during their time in the reality show, treated their fans on Sunday with a performance on “ASAP Natin To.”

The two performed Zack Tabudlo’s “Habang Buhay” during the first live episode of the concert variety program for the year 2022.

Diego Gutierrez and Janine Berdin joined them in the number.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Ilacad and Estrada were both evicted a day after Christmas, after scoring the lowest combined number of votes to save and votes to evict.

Over their 71-day stay inside “PBB,” Ilacad and Estrada became close to each other, with the latter finding comfort in his “Ate” during challenging periods, notably when his romantic feelings for fellow singer Anji Salvacion were not reciprocated and when he was nominated for eviction consecutively.

On Instagram, Estrada referred to Ilacad as his “big sis and best friend.”