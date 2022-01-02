Journey performs at Times Square to ring in New Year

American rock band Journey performed during the 50th anniversary of “Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve” to welcome 2022.

The band, whose front man is Filipino rocker Arnel Pineda, sang a medley of their hits such “Any Way You Want It” and “Don’t Stop Believin.”

The group shared photos and a clip of their performance on Instagram while expressing how much fun they had ringing in the New Year.

The widely popular New Year’s Eve celebration was held at Times Square in New York City, and was hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

It aired live on December 31 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

