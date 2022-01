Watch more on iWantTFC

Kapamilya stars Kim Chiu and Chie Filomeno sizzled in the “ASAP Natin ’To” stage with the remix of “Woman Like Me” by Little Mix this Sunday.

Watch "ASAP Natin 'To" every Sunday on the platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).