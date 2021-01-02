WATCH: AC Bonifacio features in new ‘Riverdale’ teaser

AC Bonfiacio will be appearing on the new season of US series “Riverdale,” which is set to premiere later this month. CW

MANILA — Even though it’s only just started, 2021 is shaping up to be an exciting one for AC Bonifacio.

This was after she shared a teaser for the upcoming new episodes of the popular US show “Riverdale” featuring herself.

“Here's my page 1/365 submission,” Bonifacio wrote, as she reposted on Instagram the video uploaded by the show’s creator, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, this Saturday.

The clip showed her having a dance-off with one of the series’ main characters, Cheryl Blossom, played by American actress Madelaine Petsch. You can check it out below:

The new season of “Riverdale” —its 5th— is set to premiere in the US this January 20.

This is the first time Bonifacio, a Star Magic talent, will be appearing on a US series.

She did already appear on US television back in 2013, via the “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” wherein she performed with Lucky Ancheta as the dancing tandem Lucky Aces.

She has since pursued a career in local showbiz, featuring in shows like “Dance Kids” and “Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids.”

She made headlines this past year for her dance covers of Blackpink songs, gaining recognition from the K-pop group themselves.