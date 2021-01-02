LOOK: Anne Curtis marks baby Dahlia turning 10 months old

MANILA — 2020 has come to an end.

And in ringing out the old, Anne Curtis on Saturday shared on Instagram an adorable picture of her playing with daughter Dahlia to go with her hopes for the new year.

“May 2021 be filled with kindness, love and peace. Wishing you all love and light and this new year takes flight. Big hugs and kisses to all of you,” she wrote as the caption.

The post was also to celebrate Dahlia turning 10 months old.

“Since we can’t get our hands on fresh flowers right now, we’ll have to settle for flowers on our twinning swimsuits,” Curtis explained. “Our monthly tradition will have to wait till next week.”

Curtis usually celebrates Dahlia’s new month with a floral arrangement. You can see last month’s post below:

Curtis gave birth to Dahlia last March 2 in Melbourne, Australia.

She is her first baby with husband, Erwan Heussaff.