2020 Yearender: All celebrity weddings in the year of the pandemic

Megan Young and Mikael Daez
Megan Young and Mikael Daez had planned their 10th year as a couple to be a memorable one, starting it off by finally tying the knot. The two exchanged wedding vows in January after dating for nine years. It was back in 2017 when the couple first revealed their relationship.
Joyce Pring and Juanco Trivino
Joyce Pring and Juancho Trivino tied the knot in February. The couple was supposed to hold their wedding in Sta. Rosa, Laguna but had to make a last-minute change in venue following the eruption of the Taal Volcano early this year. It was in November 2019 when Pring announced her engagement to Trivino via a Twitter post.
Sheena Halili and Jeron Manzanero
Sheena Halili and lawyer Jeron Manzanero tied the knot before the end of February. The Christian ceremony was held at The Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan in Quezon City and was attended by their family and close friends, including Halili’s showbiz colleagues.
Charee Pineda and Martell Soledad
Actress-politician Charee Pineda tied the knot with Martell Soledad in February. And before the year ended, the couple welcomed their first child together.
Jay-R and Mica Javier
Jay-R and Mica Javier became husband and wife after tying the knot in a wedding ceremony in Boracay Island last March. They got engaged in 2018 and had been together for more than seven years before getting married.
Karen Gallman and Ian Garton
Miss Intercontinental 2018 Karen Gallman married her longtime boyfriend Ian Garton back in March. Their union which was held in Stoneridge Estate in Queenstown, New Zealand. Gallman got engaged to Garton in 2018.
Carl John Barrameda and Nikolai Cimato
Former child actor Carl John Barrameda became the first “Goin Bulilit” alumnus to get married. Back in March, he tied the knot with his then-girlfriend Nikolai Cimatu at the Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar in Quezon City.
Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez
Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez were the first celebrity couple to tie the knot just when the government had imposed a community quarantine in Metro Manila amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The two had a very intimate wedding in March featuring only a small number of guests.
Maritoni Fernandez and Mon Dayrit
Actress Maritoni Fernandez finally got married to her partner Mon Dayrit in July. The two had a civil wedding ceremony at the Parañaque City Hall.
Fourth Solomon and Grizelle Gratela
Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Fourth Solomon and model Grizelle Gratela got married in August. The two got engaged in December 2019 in San Francisco, California.
KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde
Musicians KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde got married in Batangas last August 28. The couple, however, only revealed their union through a music video released in October. The two got engaged in December 2019, after nearly five years of being a couple.
Ina Feleo and James Gerva
Ina Feleo tied the knot with her Italian fiancé, Giacomo Gervasutti, at Pinto Art Museum in Antipolo in December. Their wedding happened more than a year after they announced their engagement.
Bettina Carlos and Mikki Eduardo
Actress Bettina Carlos married her partner Mikki Eduardo in December. The Christian wedding ceremony was held at a garden venue with a view of Taal Lake. Carlos first went public with her relationship with Eduardo in August.
Roxanne Barcelo
Actress Roxanne Barcelo revealed on social media on Christmas Day that she got married. Barcelo did not say when she got engaged and when she tied the knot exactly, even keeping the identity of her husband under wraps.