2020 Yearender: All celebrity weddings in the year of the pandemic

MANILA -- Back in February, the biggest celebrity news that dominated local headlines was the clandestine wedding of Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli.

The two tied the knot on February 20 reportedly without Geronimo’s parents’ knowledge, amid continued speculation that they disapprove of Guidicelli.

The celebration after the ceremony was marred by an altercation, although Guidicelli previously said in an interview that he still considers it “the best day of my life.”

Like the case of Geronimo and Guidicelli, love also found its way to the hearts of several other celebrity couples in 2020 amid the pandemic.

Here are the other celebrity weddings of 2020 -- from those that were celebrated before the lockdown to those which adjusted to the times because of the coronavirus pandemic.

