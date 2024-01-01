Tippy Dos Santos mourns for mother, asks for prayers

Tippy Dos Santos with her mother, Happy. Instagram/tippydossantos8.

MANILA -- Singer-actress Tippy Dos Santos on Monday thanked those who condoled with their family after the death of her mother, Happy Dos Santos.

In a post on her verified Instagram account, Dos Santos thanked "everyone who has reached out to my family and I during this time."

"Although we are unable to respond to each and every one of you, please know that we are grateful," she added.

Tippy's parents were involved in a "horrific vehicular accident" on December 27, according to the singer-actress. Happy passed away on December 30, at the age of 58.

"There are really no words to express the devastation and heartbreak the loss of my mom has caused us. Please bear with us as we try to figure out how to live without mama physically in our lives," wrote Tippy.

"We hope for your understanding during our time of grief, as we are still trying to process the tragedy that has taken mama from us," she added.

"Please keep my mama in your prayers. Please always keep my mama in your memories," she also said. "The care, love, light, and happiness she shared with all of us deserves to always be remembered."

