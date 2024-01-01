‘Mallari’ director Derick Cabrido

For “Mallari” director Derick Cabrido, a memorable horror movie is not just a combination of screams, jump scares, and gory images, but also an effective exploration of the immense power of love in the horror narrative.

“It always begins with love – a great love. A memorable horror story will always be rooted in unspeakable might of love,” declared Cabrido, who is very grateful that “Mallari” is enjoying immense support from Metro Manila Film Festival 2023 viewers, in an exclusive interview for ABS-CBNNews last December 29. “That makes a horror vehicle more memorable, affecting and effective.”

In the films that he has developed and done, the 39-year-old director shared that part of his process is to explore, clarify and identify the different forms of love that can bring out the power of the innermost darkness of the lover, as well as the light that only true love can bring.

This is most evident in his latest and perhaps biggest outing “Mallari,” which stars Kapamilya leading man Piolo Pascual in his first horror movie. Here, the emotional impetus comes from the tragedy of how the universal experience of love can turn something so beautiful to something horrifying.

The movie shows how a son’s love for his mother can bring out his darkest side, a husband’s love can be selfless, and a lover can be obsessively selfish and allow his beloved to suffer eternally.

“Doing ‘Mallari’ is challenging, daunting, but truly gratifying. Hindi siya madali. Hindi talaga.” admits Cabrido. “It required intense focus, and understanding of the material and the motivation of the characters. Plus, working with Piolo, Miss Gloria (Diaz), Mylene (Dizon), JC (Santos, who won Best Supporting Actor at the 2023 MMFF Gabi ng Parangal), Janella (Salvador), Elisse (Joson), along with a host of talented actors, gave me intense pressure and joy.”

Cabrido expressed his gratitude to Pascual for his commitment to his multiple roes in the movie, and for collaborating with him and the entire production team.

In a previous interview, Pascual lauded his director for being firm in what his vision is for the film, and admitted how pressured he was as he took on this assignment.

“I was intimidated by the whole concept of doing something so different. But, working with Derick is a breeze. He had the entire movie in his mind. All I had to do is fill in the blanks for him,” said Pascual. “Derick is very particular with the eyes, the execution. I had to be on top of my game.”

With the movie enjoying both critical and commercial success, Cabrido acknowledged the immense support and guidance of his co-creator and scriptwriter Enrico Santos in creating this multiple-timelined historical horror movie.

“Enrico and I have worked with a number of projects from other horror releases like ‘Clarita,’ ‘U-Turn,’ even edgy romantic outings like ‘Deadly Love,’ and ‘Wish You Were The One,’” he said. “But, ‘Mallari’ is different. It is big in almost everything – scope, ambition, and even the casting.”

He added that the full confidence given to “Mallari” by producer Bryan Diamante of Mentorque Productions and the support of Warner Brothers Philippines as the film’s distributor allowed the movie to not just become a passion project, but a dream collaboration among some of the industry’s best.

“Having Mentorque Productions for this project. is a big blessing. They really understood my vision, supported, and took care of it. They gave me the resources that I would need to execute this vision as a director,” he said.

Cabrido considers “Mallari” his most nuanced and horrifying exploration of love to date, illustrating how the horrors plaguing our society’s imagination can be traced back to the consequences of one person’s decision, echoing throughout history both as a cautionary tale and a bittersweet tragedy.

The director also considers the MMFF blockbuster as an exhibition of his maturity as a storyteller in dissecting the role of love in horror.

“Doing Mallari was an experience that made me reflect on my relationship with my mother, as well as explore the depths of that and my other relationships,” he shared. “Through the characters, I tried to capture opposing feelings of both selfishness and selflessness when heeding love’s call, whatever kind of love it may be.”

Aside from being a journey of self-discovery, Cabrido also saw the film as an opportunity to push his craft and himself further, working alongside fresh talents and veteran actors in the Philippine entertainment industry.

“Working with Piolo was exciting, nerve-wracking. I made sure to meet Piolo’s expectations of me as a director. He is an actor with a wide range, someone who has a firm sense of self and knows the full extent of his talent and skills, and I want everybody to acknowledge and be reminded of that,” he said.

Recalling his beginnings as a director, Cabrido helmed the gruesome “Children’s Show,” which tackled the social horrors of child poverty and exploitation, while in the thought-provoking QCInema International Film Festival entry “Purgatoryo,” he broadened his own visual language of horror.

However, It is in his entry for the 16th Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival “Tuos,” starring National Artist Nora Aunor and Barbie Forteza, where Cabrido identified his unique stamp as a horror director – by masterfully blending elements of indigenous folklore and magical realism.

Still, all of these movies contain that emotional anchor of universal love: brotherly love and responsibility in "Children’s Show," solitude and longing in “Purgatoryo,” and the sacrifice of a grandmother for her granddaughter in “Tuos.”

He continued this vision even as he transitions to the mainstream studio scene, helming horror assignments that are equally grounded in love. He explores the limits of filial piety in “Clarita,” topbilled by Jodi Sta. Maria, which gave Cabrido his Best Director awards from Fantasporto and Mirabile International Film Festivals. In the Kim Chiu-starrer “U-Turn,” on the other hand, he explored the perils of love for the exposition of the truth.

“Love, aside from my movies, also plays a big and crucial role in my career. I am constantly being pushed by, more than anything else, my love for great stories coupled with great storytelling,” admits Cabrido. “I constantly look for that ‘affair’ with my projects, an affair that makes me fall deep and hard for the films that I pour my heart and soul to.”

When asked what his future plans are, Cabrido quipped: “To continue falling in love with my craft and harnessing my power to deliver products that will be memorable, and groundbreaking for the audiences to enjoy and appreciate and hopefully, for the world to see what Filipino horror really is.”

“Mallari” is still showing in cinemas nationwide.