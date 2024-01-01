Backstage photo of K-pop boy group Stray Kids at the 2023 Gayo Daejejeon, which aired December 31, 2023. Photo: @Stray_Kids/X

K-pop group Stray Kids welcomed the new year by announcing what it has in store for fans in 2024.

On its social media pages, the eight-member boy band dropped late Sunday (Monday midnight in South Korea) its "STEP OUT 2024" video, which starts by looking back on the group's achievements in 2023.

The video proceeds to reveal what fans can expect in 2024, including the release of a new album and special album.

Stray Kids will also embark on its third world tour and hold its fourth fan meeting, based on the video.

The group added it would continue to release video content, including its "SKZ-PLAYER," "1 Kid's Room," and "2 Kids Show" series.

Last year, Stray Kids went to the Philippines thrice: for its Bench-organized fan meeting in January, a two-day "Maniac" tour concerts in March, and the Asia Artist Awards in December.

Debuting in 2018 under JYP Entertainment, Stray Kids has built an international following and topped Billboard's main album chart in the United States with its with its typically boisterous songs dubbed as "noise music."

