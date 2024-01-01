Still from the music video of K-pop group Babymonster's 'Batter Up.' Screenshot from video on Babymonster's YouTube channel

Rookie K-pop group Babymonster will have its first comeback in February with the song "Stuck in the Middle."

YG Entertainment founder and producer Yang Hyun-suk made the announcement in a video posted late Sunday (Monday midnight in South Korea) on the group's YouTube channel.

Yang said the song would be released on February 1.

"This song is not a hip-hop track. It's so fresh to me that I wonder if YG has ever released a song like this," he said, teasing the track.

"The skills and unique colors of the members' vocals [in the song] make me want to focus on even the smallest breath. It makes me focus intensely when listening," he said.

Yang noted that the group is also expected to drop a mini album in April.

Launched in November with the single "Batter Up," Babymonster is YG Entertainment's first girl group in seven years after K-pop sensation Blackpink.

The team currently has six members as Ahyeon, who was supposed to be the seventh member, was unable to join the debut due to health issues.

In the video, Yang said it remains unclear when Ahyeon would join Babymonster.

"It's still uncertain when Ahyeon will join so I will inform you publicly in due course," he said.

