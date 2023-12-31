Red Velvet members Irene, Seulgi and Wendy join the Filipino crowd at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig as they welcomed 2024 in the Philippines. ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Red Velvet members Irene, Seulgi and Wendy on Monday midnight ushered in 2024 alongside a packed crowd and a powerhouse list of Filipino acts during the annual Bonifacio Global City countdown held at the 5th Avenue in Taguig.

In what the Taguig LGU described as the “first-ever” in the Philippines, it hired a world class K-Pop act in Red Velvet, with members Irene and Seulgi performing as their sub-unit (Red Velvet-Irene & Seulgi) and Wendy as a soloist, to perform in the city’s financial district.

Their countdown appearance is the second time this year after the three of them, including youngest member Yeri and sans lead vocalist Joy, performed at the Mall of Asia Arena last May 8 during the Philippine stop of their "R to V" tour.

After OPM titan KZ Tandingan, Adie, and viral hitmaker Zack Tabudlo performed, Red Velvet’s main vocalist Wendy, clad in a white dress, started off with a balladic performance of her solo debut track “Like Water” off the extended play of the same name.

She followed this up with R&B pop track “Why Can’t You Love Me” before Irene and Seulgi joined her for a short moment. This was also Wendy's first time performing both songs in front of a Filipino crowd.

Irene and Seulgi went to work, showed no rust and put their tutting skills to work with “Naughty,” the second single off their debut EP “Monster."

The duo last performed songs off "Monster" when they promoted the EP in July 2020, when audiences were banned from visiting music shows amid the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's been a long time since we performed as a unit," Seulgi told the crowd through a translator.

They capped off their performance as they danced and sang to “Monster” last before joining the crowd in ushering in the New Year.

And when the clock struck 12, the trio celebrated the night away, before OPM legend Ely Buendia took over and performed timeless Eraserheads classics such as "Ang Huling El Bimbo," "Super Proxy," among others, completing the night.

"Kasi parang every year we keep on leveling up, that's our goal eh. Sabi namin we really have to embrace the spirit of our city which is vibrant, transformative. Diba parang kailangan lagi tayong nagi-improve. Kaya lang minsan katulad last year it was fun. It was Sarah G. and Bamboo. Sabi namin, papaano tayo le-level up," Chi Bocobo of Taguig City's mayor office, said in an interview.

"How can we bring more joy to the people? We were brainstorming and found that K-Pop has a really special spot in the hearts of the Filipinos... Naisip namin na why don't we give them something unexpected?"

In an intimate interview with the media at a press conference in Taguig, Red Velvet, Wendy in particular, hoped for the group's fans and members to be happy and healthy this year.

"All I wanna say about next year or my resolution is just to be healthy and happy. For me and the group and for everyone here," the main vocalist said.

The trio present in Manila said a 10th debut anniversary album was being considered, as they celebrate it on August 1.

