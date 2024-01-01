Angelica Panganiban ties the knot with Gregg Homan on New Year's Eve

MANILA -- Actress Angelica Panganiban on New Year's Eve tied the knot with her businessman fiancé Gregg Homan.

"123123 - Patuloy na mananalig at maniniwala sa pag-ibig. Sa kabila ng lahat. Ang pagmamahal pa rin ang kakapitan," the 37-year-old actress shared on Instagram.

"Maligayang bagong taon - Mrs Angelica Panganiban Homan," she continued.

Panganiban did not reveal the venue of her wedding but she did upload snaps with friends Bela Padilla, and Kim Chiu at Los Angeles a day before.

The post included photos from their wedding, including a photo of their daughter baby Bean.

The couple first revealed their engagement in a vlog uploaded in 2022, several weeks after Bean was born.