MANILA — Heart Evangelista and Chiz Escudero have finally put an end to months-long speculation surrounding their marriage, as they posed Saturday for a family photo to welcome the New Year.

“Happy 2023,” the actress-socialite greeted her followers on Instagram, with snaps of her with her senator-husband and the latter’s children.

One of the photos shows Evangelista and a beaming Escudero holding hands, indicating the two remain very much together despite persistent rumors that they have separated.

Evangelista earlier hinted at her holiday reunion with Escudero, when she tagged him in an Instagram post last week, writing, “See you soon.”

Evangelista has been flying between the Philippines and France for work in recent months, during which she bought an apartment in the European country. The new property, plus Evangelista and Escudero prolonged silence about their alleged split, only fueled speculation.

The actress’ subsequent updates in October (or lack thereof), for some of her fans, were further indication of the rumored separation. For one, Evangelista made no public greeting for Escudero on his birthday, after years of being openly affectionate online. She then opened up about being “learning to be independent” in Paris.

Rumors of the breakup trace back to Evangelista’s September pronouncement of being “in search of happiness,” as well as her move to omit Escudero’s surname from her social media pages.

But with their New Year family picture, they once and for all gave a clear answer as to where they stand — still a couple, and still Mr. and Mrs. Escudero.

