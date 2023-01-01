Sandara's 2023 'pasabog': Bikini photos in Bohol

Sandara Park poses in a bikini in her New Year post on Instagram. Instagram: @daraxxi

MANILA — “Pasabog!” was how many of Sandara Park’s followers described her New Year’s Day post, which shows her posing in a bikini while on vacation in the Philippines.

The country’s “Pambansang Krung-Krung” and one-fourth of the former K-pop juggernaut 2NE1 surprised her fans Sunday, January 1, with the Instagram post exposing her beach figure.

The photos, which see Sandara frolicking in shallow waters with her back to the camera, was taken in Bohol, according to her geotag.

Sandara simply captioned the images, “Happy new year.”

Aside from a flood of fire emojis, comments on the South Korean superstar’s bikini snaps included those who were surprised with her rare display of skin.

Among them was from her fellow “Star Magic Quest” graduate Joross Gamboa, whose playful remark was: “Hayyy… ‘Di na kita mapipigilan. Malaki ka na… 2023 na.”

Sandara was recently in Bohol for the holidays. Going by her social media updates, she then flew to neighboring Pattaya, Thailand for a New Year countdown event as a guest performer.

Her decidedly sexy welcome to 2023 was one of the rare instances of Sandara baring skin. The most recent was for her 38th birthday in November, similarly in a swimsuit during a beach getaway.

