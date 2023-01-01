New romance? Kylie Padilla holds hands with 'fellow wanderer'

Kylie Padilla shares a clip of her holding hands with a mystery man during a trip to Thailand. Instagram: @kylienicolepadilla

MANILA — Posting clips of her holding hands with a mystery man, actress Kylie Padilla appears ready to open up about her new romance, over a year since her separation from Aljur Abrenica.

Currently in Thailand for a vacation, Padilla shared a glimpse of her companion in an Instagram video on the last day of 2022.

In its caption, she wrote, “Wandering with another fellow wanderer.”

The Instagram reel shows Padilla and her companion, whose face she did not show, touring the town of Kanchanaburi by train.

Padilla’s subsequent updates see her visiting a temple, and taking in the experience of being “at the heart of an old yet thriving place.”

“All there is, is gratitude. Paalam, 2022,” was Padilla’s pensive caption in her January 1 post.

Padilla had a tumultuous 2022, as it saw the aftermath of her separation from Abrenica, with whom she has two children.

The former couple’s split was first confirmed by the actress’ father Robin Padilla in July 2021, followed by Abrenica’s allegation that his wife had “cheated first” in a since-deleted Facebook statement in October that year.

Abrenica released the statement amid criticism against his rumored relationship with actress AJ Raval, who denied time and again causing the actor’s breakup with Padilla. Both Abrenica and Padilla also cleared Raval of any involvement in the separation.

In May 2022, Padilla confirmed dating anew, but opted not to give any details.

While they exchanged bitter words on social media for a time, the former couple have since managed to be on good terms, particularly as co-parents, according to Abrenica in an interview in November.

