MANILA — Celebrity couple Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico welcomed the New Year as a family of four, three weeks after the actress gave birth to their second daughter.

Bolzico shared a photo with his wife and children on Instagram on Saturday — their first as a complete family to be made public — to ring in 2023, plust their eldest child’s birthday.

“Thanks for all the blessings 2022! 2023 we are ready for you! Happy New Year, everyone!” the Argentinian model-host wrote.

He added a playful caption to describe his wife. As a “tip” to fellow members of his so-called “bullied husbands club,” he wrote, “When choosing a family picture, choose the one your wife looks best, even if that means you look like just woke up from hibernation, like this one.”

“Disclaimer: my wife look good in 95% of the pictures, the 5% remaining is the picture's fault,” he wrote.

Bolzico and Heussaff announced the birth of their baby girl on December 14.

Their first daughter, Thylane, meanwhile turned 3 on January 1.

The celebrity couple will reach their seventh wedding anniversary in May. Prior to tying the knot in May 2016, they were together for a decade.

