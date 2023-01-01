Ben&Ben’s Agnes Reoma, Pat Lasaten are engaged

Ben&Ben’s keyboardist Agnes Reoma and lead bassist Pat Lasaten have been engaged since July. Instagram: @agnesreoma

MANILA — Ben&Ben’s Agnes Reoma and Pat Lasaten are engaged, the couple revealed on New Year’s Eve.

The band’s keyboardist and lead bassist have been engaged since July, they belatedly announced through Instagram on Saturday, December 31.

“A lot of surprises and blessings happened this 2022 but this is my favorite. Love you forever, Patfly,” Reoma wrote.

“Patnes nyo engaged na,” she added, with the Pride flag emoji.

The joint Instagram post included a clip of the actual proposal, with Lasaten offering Reoma the engagement ring inside a car.

Just before Reoma and Lasaten’s July engagement, Ben&Ben released a special track to mark Pride Month in June 2022, “Paninindigan Kita.”

Its music video starred the band mates as a couple who come to terms with their romantic feelings for each other and who fight for their love, in spite of judgment.

June also happened to be their seventh anniversary as a couple, with Lasaten telling her partner in a public greeting: “7 years na kitang pinapanindigan. Kahit sa pagtanda, ako’y sayo.”

The announcement of their personal milestone came just two weeks after their latest achievement as a band — drawing a 50,000-strong crowd in Ben&Ben’s first major concert since the pandemic.

