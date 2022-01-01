MANILA—Beloved anime series "The Flying House" is coming to A2Z starting Monday, January 3.

In a Facebook post, it was announced that the cartoon series will be seen on A2Z from Mondays to Fridays at 8:30 a.m.

"The Flying House" previously aired on A2Z in 2020. It also aired on ABS-CBN in 2015.

A2Z is available on analog TV Channel 11 in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

It is also available on SkyCable and other cable providers.