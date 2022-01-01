'Hello Heart', 'Saying Goodbye' land spots in iQiyi's top 10 drama list

MANILA -- Two original Filipino series landed spots in Asian entertainment streaming platform iQiyi's top 10 drama list.

The Gerald Anderson-Gigi de Lana starrer "Hello Heart" landed at No. 1, while "Saying Goodbye", starring Andrea Brillantes and Seth Fedelin, landed in the sixth spot.

The two series, which are iQiyi's first local originals in Southeast Asia, were produced in cooperation with ABS-CBN.

“Saying Goodbye” follows the story of Ricky and Elise, an unlikely pair brought together by their love for music and adventure.

“Hello, Heart,” meanwhile, is a romantic comedy that tells the story of Heart, a beautiful, perky, hard-working but very unlucky woman, who meets her lucky charm, Saul. He hires Heart to pretend to be his wife to please his grandmother with dementia.

Both series premiered on iQiyi in December.