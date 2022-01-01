MANILA -- A few days after sending a bouquet of flowers to Alexa Ilacad, former "Pinoy Big Brother" (PBB) housemate Eian Rances sent fans abuzz again after he posted a sweet New Year greeting for the young actress.

On New Year's Eve, Rances posted a message on Twitter, tagging Ilacad.

"The last months have been a roller coaster ride, but all worth it kasi andun ka. Thank you for being you. Happy New Year @alexailacad," he wrote.

Ilacad replied to Rances with "Happy New Year sa inyo ni Gifu."

On Tuesday, Ilacad, through her Instagram Story, shared a photo of the pink and red roses Rances sent her, accompanied by a sweet message.

"Maglalakbay patungo sa kung saan, kahit walang kasiguraduhan, dala-dala ang napagkasunduan, na tayo lang ang may alam," Rances’ note read.

Appreciative of his gesture, Ilacad captioned her post by thanking Rances for the flowers.

The two forged a close bond during their “PBB” stint.